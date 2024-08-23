JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $285.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADP. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $265.36.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $269.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $269.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,769,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,932,020,000 after buying an additional 173,298 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,492,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,570,000 after buying an additional 249,566 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,065,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,989,000 after buying an additional 435,093 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,625,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,354,000 after purchasing an additional 81,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,548,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,912,000 after buying an additional 139,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.