JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Price Target to $27.00

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Waystar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Waystar Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WAY opened at $26.25 on Monday. Waystar has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $27.07.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waystar will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Waystar

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Waystar in the second quarter valued at approximately $800,003,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Waystar during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,468,000. TPG GP A LLC bought a new stake in Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,910,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Waystar in the 2nd quarter worth $28,357,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waystar in the 2nd quarter worth $9,010,000.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

