JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Up 0.1%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $215.74 and last traded at $215.69. 1,139,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 9,151,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.41. The firm has a market cap of $622.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.