JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.0% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Koa Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 34,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.87. 2,235,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,382. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $58.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.68.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

