JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Stock Position Raised by Marmo Financial Group LLC

Marmo Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises about 2.1% of Marmo Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Marmo Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 495.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 191,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 159,501 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 281.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 150,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 110,765 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 52,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 16,783 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 206,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,402. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.38. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $46.01.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

