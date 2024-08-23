JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.79

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.79 and last traded at $65.77, with a volume of 15325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.67.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average is $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 225,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 245,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

