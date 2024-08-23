Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $424.58 Million (RSETH)

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a market capitalization of $424.58 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can now be bought for $2,690.50 or 0.04435029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s genesis date was December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 255,609 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official message board is blog.kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 254,807.48600472. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,672.83433094 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $8,167,272.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

