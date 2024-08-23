Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) Price Reaches $2,728.59

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a market cap of $430.59 million and $5.72 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be bought for $2,728.59 or 0.04418292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH launched on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 254,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 255,609.42428139. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,708.05556813 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $4,078,590.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

