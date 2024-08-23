KeyCorp Raises Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target to $28.00

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KRG. Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

KRG opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 97.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.31. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 62,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 42.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Stories

