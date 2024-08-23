Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Keyera from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.91.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KEY
Keyera Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Eileen Marikar sold 1,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total transaction of C$74,953.79. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
About Keyera
Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Keyera
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.