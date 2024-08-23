Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $1.53-1.59 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.530-1.590 EPS.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.66. 1,584,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,823. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $162.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.43.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.