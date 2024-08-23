KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 57.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,075 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 26.9% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 20,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 512,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 157,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 138,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

BDN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 227,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,370. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $880.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

