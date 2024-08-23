KG&L Capital Management LLC Invests $375,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 960.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $521.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $508.31. The stock had a trading volume of 88,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $509.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.