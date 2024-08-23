KG&L Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Papa Johns International in the fourth quarter worth $1,250,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Papa Johns International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.03. 129,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.21. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Papa Johns International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $507.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is 81.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Papa Johns International from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Papa Johns International from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

