KG&L Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 27,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.03. 2,130,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,977,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

