KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 245 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

KG&L Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 50.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.4 %

GLD traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,147,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189,362. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $234.01.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

