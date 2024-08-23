Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Buys 62 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,299 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.0% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 39.0% during the second quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Tesla by 10.5% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $12.61 on Thursday, hitting $210.66. The company had a trading volume of 79,340,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,718,305. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $672.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.