Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $145.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,026,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,832,954. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $266.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.07 and a 200 day moving average of $155.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

