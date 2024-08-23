Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,759 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $2,056,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $495,694,000 after purchasing an additional 368,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Comcast by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 32,983 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $39.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,262,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,135,117. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $154.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.05.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

