Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.1% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $61.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average is $58.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

