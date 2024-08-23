Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $12,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of ILCG traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.40. 43,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,012. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.26 and a one year high of $85.17.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.