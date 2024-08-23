Kineta (NASDAQ:KA) Trading Up 9.6%

Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.70. 138,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 449,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Kineta Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kineta

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kineta stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 326,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 2.67% of Kineta at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kineta

Kineta, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a focus on developing immunotherapies that transform patients' lives. It focuses on developing potentially differentiated immunotherapies that address the challenges with current cancer therapy. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline includes KVA12123, a VISTA blocking immunotherapy in development as a twice weekly monoclonal antibody (mAb) infusion drug.

