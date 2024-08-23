Knights Group (LON:KGH) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 125.98 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.66). 70,198 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 117,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.50 ($1.68).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Knights Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KGH

Knights Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Knights Group Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £106.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1,127.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 135.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.98, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a GBX 2.79 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.61. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Knights Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,636.36%.

About Knights Group

(Get Free Report)

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.