Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives $71.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.43.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRUS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $122.81. The firm has a market cap of $714.40 million, a PE ratio of -908.71 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

