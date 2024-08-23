LandWolf (SOL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.89 Million (WOLF)

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last seven days, LandWolf (SOL) has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. LandWolf (SOL) has a total market capitalization of $33.30 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LandWolf (SOL) token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000085 BTC.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Profile

LandWolf (SOL) launched on June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,861,414 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,861,413 tokens. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf. The official website for LandWolf (SOL) is thereallandwolf.com.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,861,426.397623. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00312867 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $2,730,290.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

