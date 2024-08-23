Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Sells 44,500 Shares of Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 44,500 shares of Lavras Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total value of C$114,035.70.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 193,900 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.08, for a total value of C$402,420.06.

Lavras Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LGC opened at C$2.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$114.00 million, a PE ratio of -44.40 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.60. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.27 and a 12-month high of C$2.89.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

