LayerZero Price Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last seven days, LayerZero has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. LayerZero has a total market capitalization of $405.55 million and approximately $63.44 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LayerZero token can now be bought for approximately $3.69 or 0.00006051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LayerZero Token Profile

LayerZero’s genesis date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official message board is info.layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. The official website for LayerZero is layerzero.foundation.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.69337795 USD and is up 3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 221 active market(s) with $69,578,874.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LayerZero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LayerZero using one of the exchanges listed above.

