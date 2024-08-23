Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 75.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 46.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICUI traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.55. The company had a trading volume of 20,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,766. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.28 and a 12-month high of $159.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.20 and a beta of 0.69.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.56. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $1,872,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at $16,320,691.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total value of $295,425.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,901.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $1,872,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320,691.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,471,335. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

