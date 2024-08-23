Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 7,559 The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,565,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,083,000 after buying an additional 73,719 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Toro by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,653,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,248 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,225,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,620,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,725,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,751,000 after acquiring an additional 280,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Toro by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,845,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,171,000 after purchasing an additional 783,794 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Toro stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.22. 27,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,184. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.77 and a 200-day moving average of $90.39. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $77.15 and a 12 month high of $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

