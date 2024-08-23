Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Has $663,000 Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,251 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 109.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $26.77. The company had a trading volume of 165,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,004. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $51.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.43 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Iridium Communications

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

