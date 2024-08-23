Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,771.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 319,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,834. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.73.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

