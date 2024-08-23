LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.78

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $91.78 and last traded at $91.67, with a volume of 152132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.38%.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at $168,944,956.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $251,380.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,335.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,251 shares of company stock worth $3,714,994 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,837,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 52.2% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 264,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,740,000 after acquiring an additional 90,573 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth approximately $7,443,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 594,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 86,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 228,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Further Reading

