Level Financial Advisors Acquires 3,588 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Level Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.9% of Level Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073,271 shares during the period. Nepc LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,503,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,472,000 after buying an additional 2,430,983 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,324,000 after buying an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,279,000 after buying an additional 1,102,762 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VCSH stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $78.67. 2,786,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728,987. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average of $77.27. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $78.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

