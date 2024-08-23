Level Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Level Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Level Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,886,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,819 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after buying an additional 926,461 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,737,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,477,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,297,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,588,000 after acquiring an additional 639,201 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.69. 892,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,813. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.06. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.444 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

