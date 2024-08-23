Level Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Level Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,768 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 2.0% of Level Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares in the last quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,299,000. AWM Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 55,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 99,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares during the period.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DFIP stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.64. 69,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,028. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $42.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

