Level Financial Advisors Invests $436,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Level Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 751.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.39. 451,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,033. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $75.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.08.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

