Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $168.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 295.59% and a negative return on equity of 34.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $61,000. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 94,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 161,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 70,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

