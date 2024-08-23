Lista DAO Trading 39.8% Higher Over Last Week (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Lista DAO has a total market cap of $92.24 million and approximately $20.68 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lista DAO token can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lista DAO has traded 39.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Lista DAO

Lista DAO was first traded on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,504,571 tokens. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. Lista DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@listadao. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 202,350,566.1130452 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.42206301 USD and is up 4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $17,859,211.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lista DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lista DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

