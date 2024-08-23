loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Up to $2.82

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $2.91. loanDepot shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 86,883 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LDI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Friday, June 21st.
In other news, CEO Frank Martell purchased 36,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $64,851.03. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,588.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,956,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,351,455.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Martell acquired 36,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $64,851.03. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,588.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 900,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,308 in the last 90 days. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,644,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth about $792,000. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
