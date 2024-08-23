Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Lessened by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,454.4% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 80,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,161 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $556.43. The stock had a trading volume of 161,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $564.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

