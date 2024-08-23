Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.25 and last traded at $31.25. Approximately 152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

Logansport Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Logansport Financial alerts:

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company’s personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Logansport Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logansport Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.