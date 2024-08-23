Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Cummins by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Cummins by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 57,341 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,329,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Cummins by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Trading Up 0.8 %

CMI stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.22. The company had a trading volume of 294,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,878. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $322.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

