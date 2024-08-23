Lufax (NYSE:LU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.26), Zacks reports. Lufax had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $822.36 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Lufax Stock Down 2.6 %

LU traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.28. 2,391,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,307,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30. Lufax has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lufax from $5.22 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

