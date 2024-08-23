Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Craig Hallum

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGNI. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

MGNI stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Magnite had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $162.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,623 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $32,866.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 331,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,727.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Magnite news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,623 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $32,866.19. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 331,742 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,727.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 7,910 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $99,586.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 436,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,678,514 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Magnite by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 796,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 68,242 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnite by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnite by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,164,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

