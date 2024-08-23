Mantle (MNT) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week

Mantle (MNT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Mantle has a total market cap of $1.99 billion and approximately $70.54 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mantle token can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mantle has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mantle

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,266,841,707 tokens. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.60902348 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $95,570,863.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

