Manz (ETR:M5Z) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Manz AG (ETR:M5Z – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €5.28 ($5.87) and last traded at €5.28 ($5.87). 1,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.34 ($5.93).

The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Manz AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a high-tech mechanical engineering company that provides production equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobility & Battery Solutions and Industry Solutions.

