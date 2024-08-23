Marmo Financial Group LLC Buys 17,994 Shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Marmo Financial Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares during the quarter. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Marmo Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Marmo Financial Group LLC owned approximately 2.52% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 3,416.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $483,000.

Get First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NFTY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,428. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $46.60 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $257.51 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average of $58.49.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.