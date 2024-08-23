Marmo Financial Group LLC Sells 1,535 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Marmo Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.9% of Marmo Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Marmo Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 656,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,987,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $7.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $474.85. 37,617,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,735,676. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $475.07 and its 200-day moving average is $453.08.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

