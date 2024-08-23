Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 190,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,115,000 after buying an additional 52,420 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,925.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,735 shares of company stock worth $6,151,377 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.16. 152,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,669. The stock has a market cap of $110.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.80 and a 200 day moving average of $208.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $227.63.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.815 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.37%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

