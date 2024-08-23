Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by &Partners

&Partners boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 592.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,584,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,399,279,000 after acquiring an additional 330,872 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,651,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,574,347,000 after purchasing an additional 43,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,595,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,875,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,643,175 shares of company stock worth $740,581,546 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.7 %

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $465.57. 460,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,504. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.47. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.